For the last few years the Danbury Fire Department has added to the Corn Days festivities and held a bags tournament. It was a great mix – they provided an activity that helped the Corn Days committee entertain adults and older youth, and the Corn Days committee filled the day with activities for the kids so the parents could enjoy the tournament.
This year is a little different.
Due to COVID-19 (ARG), the Corn Days committee was put in a tough spot, being unable to acquire activities for the kids. With their list of activities for kids chopped down to pretty much nothing and the “promise” by the government that there would be a resurgance, the committee was forced to cancel Corn Days.
With the cases of COVID low in the area, the fire department has decided that they would still hold the Bags Tournament on Saturday, Sept. 19. Registration will begin at noon, and there will be food available to purchase at that time, too. Game play begins at 1 p.m. There is a registration cost to enter.
Want food? Beginning at 4 p.m., they will be serving supper for a free-will donation. They will continue until they run out of food or the event has finished.
The fire department is also graciously allowing the Corn Days committee to crown the Gem City royalty. This will occur around 6 p.m.
Please come and join the department in a day of relaxation and fun.
