The Chesterman Co. in Sioux City held a “kid friendly” food drive back in December for the backpack program at Mapleton Elementary.
Jackie Clausen of Anthon, helped organized the event after she saw the interview that Harvey Hanson did a Sioux City news station, and Chesterman Co. wanted to help the kids. They donated two large boxes of food items and 10 cases of water/juice.
On Jan. 26, a trivia event was held at St. John’s United Methodist Church in Mapleton. Proceeds from the trivia event went to the Mapleton Elementary Backpack program. Around $300 was raised for the program.
The Backpack program was started in December of 2016 as a branch of the Open Cupboard program.
To start the 2019-2020 school year, there are 46 backpacks signed up. On Friday, each backpack that is sent home with a student consists of a one-gallon zip lock bag that contains at least three to five items. These items are easy for kids to open and eat over the weekend and generally includes a fresh produce item.
Contents in the backpack have been raisins, fruit snacks, crackers, pudding cups, applesauce, cookies, cracker sandwiches, and fresh items like Halos, grapes, and apples.
