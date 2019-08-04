Horn Memorial offered babysitting classes, along with Basic First Aid and CPR, to youth ages 11-14 on July 8-9.
In addition to the training, the participants toured Mercy Air Care and made a first aid kits to take home with them.
Participants were Addyson Dausel, Karlee Shever, Stella Remer, Nikolas Segebart, Sophi Johnson, Kamryn Larson, Leah Sholty, Malia Lansink, Sarah Schroder, Katelyn Sholty, Ethan Frank, Carly Andresen, Kendra Baker, Aubree Taylor, and Madelyn Wieling.
