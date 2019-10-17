Award-winning art

On Aug. 30, Sasha Teut, Tobias Teut, and Chanelle Neff entered artwork at the Clay County Fair in Spencer. All artwork judging happened on Sept. 5.
The works are separated by class then division then category. Example: Amateur-Drawing (pencil, charcoal, pen) - Human figure. The fair is open to anyone in the state who wishes to enter either by dropping your artwork off in person or mailing them in by a certain date.
This year, Tobias Teut received second place with his painting titled, “It’s a Rocket Ship Mommy.”
Chanelle Neff received both first place in each of her divisions in the Amateur class. Her first one was an oil pastel, pointillism drawing of a panda titled “Finding Harmony.” The second piece is a stylized drawing of a castle and dragon titled, “Guardian of the Mountain.”
Sasha Teut received a first, second, and grand overall ribbon for her three colored pencil drawings.
The first one that received second is a portrait of her eye with a reflection of Tobias in titled, “Reflections I See.” The second that received first is an image of Tobias holding his father’s hand as a baby titled “In Daddy’s Hand,” and the third that received grand overall is a portrait of Tobias in the bath tub with his imagination bubble titled, “A Child’s Imagination.”
