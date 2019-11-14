Join the staff at the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center to explore the beauty of autumn trees. This program will be Saturday, Nov. 16, at 1 p.m.
At this program, participants will learn about autumn, why the leaves turn the colors that they do, and the different trees that you can find out at the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center.
The group will then take a walk in the beautiful outdoors where they will look at the beauty of autumn and collect leaves to create leaf bowls with.
The program is open to all ages and is free of charge. Please wear sturdy walking boots or snow boots and dress for the weather.
Program is limited to 36 guests, so be sure to pre-register.
The Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center is located at 4500 Sioux River Rd. (Hwy 12), Sioux City.
For more information about this program and to pre-register, contact the nature center at 712-258-0838 or email Olivia Parks at oparks@woodburyparks.org.
