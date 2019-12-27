Elisha Wells, author of “Desperate Farmwives,” will be visiting the Mapleton library on Monday, Jan. 6, at 2 p.m.
Wells comes from Armstrong, Mo., to share her story.
Elisha Wells Stroupe has compiled a collection of stories as a small town girl who swore she’d move away to the big city after college. Now in her late 30s, she’s living on a farm that’s nowhere near a Super Target as she had planned.
Although not in the city, her stories are full of humorous tales about life lessons and doing whatever it takes to pretend she can’t help with farm chores.
From feigning illness and writing to-do lists a mile long to fake industriousness and going to the extreme lengths of writing a book, Wells will do anything to avoid the hard labor and sweat that comes with farm life.
