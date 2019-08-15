Join the staff of Hitchcock Nature Center on Tuesday, Aug. 20, for the next guided hike in the 2019 Hitch Hike series.
Meet up with the group at the Old Lincoln Highway Deck at the Hitchcock Nature Center Campground to begin this walk down the Hohneke Trail to Oak Avenue and the Bunker Hill Loop. Explore the northern section of the park and view a remnant of the original Old Lincoln Highway.
Hitch Hikes are held the third Tuesday of the month, May through September, as nature center staff lead hikes through five different sections of the park. Each hike will focus on the changing views of the park as seasonal plants are highlighted. Look for resident wildlife and discuss the center’s important land stewardship mission.
The public is invited to attend all the hikes in this series. They are designed to introduce visitors to Hitchcock Nature Center as well as the Loess Hills.
The series starts with a more moderate trail and work towards a healthy, invigorating 2.5 mile hike by the end of the series in September. Water bottles, bug spray, and sunblock are all recommended; dress for the weather and wear appropriate footwear.
Well-behaved dogs are permitted to accompany their owners, but they must be leashed at all times, and owners must pick up and remove their waste. You may be asked to remain toward the rear of the group if there is a large number of participants. This is an educational program, disruptive pets may be asked to leave the group.
Pre-registration is not required for this event. Attendees must purchase a vehicle daily entrance pass or have a membership to the Pottawattamie Conservation Foundation to attend this program. Daily passes may be purchased with exact change or check at the front gate and may be purchased the day of the event.
There is no additional fee to attend this program; free-will donations are encouraged and will support continued programming opportunities in Pottawattamie County. Weather permitting.
Hitchcock Nature Center is located at 27792 Ski Hill Loop, Honey Creek.
