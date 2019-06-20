U.S. Senator Joni Ernst , who has worked tirelessly for Iowans to get the disaster assistance they need, applauded President Trump for signing the bipartisan disaster aid package on June 6, which includes an amendment she championed to provide assistance for Iowa farmers who lost their stored grain.
“Iowans have waited far too long for Congress to get its act together to deliver desperately needed aid to our communities,” said Senator Joni Ernst. “I’m grateful the president was finally able to sign this bipartisan relief package into law, to help our families, farmers, and small businesses in Iowa get back on their feet. I’m especially pleased this new law includes my provision that will provide assistance to our farmers who are facing losses from the destruction of their stored grain. In the days, weeks, and months to come, I’ll continue working to provide help and assistance to those in need.”
Senator Ernst worked to include an amendment in the final relief package that would give the U.S. Department of Agriculture the authority to cover the loss of on-farm stored grain. Currently, there are no federal disaster programs that cover the loss of grain that was being stored on farms.
In the wake of the flooding, Senator Ernst has fought tirelessly to provide aid to Iowans in need. She helped introduce legislation, the Disaster Tax Relief Act of 2019, to allow individuals in disaster areas of Iowa to be eligible for a number of tax benefits. She also hosted and chaired a field hearing in Glenwood to examine the Army Corps of Engineers’ response to the flooding. As a result, Senator Ernst sent a letter to the Corps describing the feedback and concerns she has heard from stakeholders about the Corps’ communications shortcomings during and after the floods.
The letter specifically describes issues with communications between the Corps, the local levee sponsors, and those in harm’s way and urges the Corps to immediately address the problems.
For Iowans impacted by floods, there are many resources available. For a list highlighting resources for Iowa families, businesses, and farmers, as well as information about contacting Senator Ernst’s office for assistance, go online to www.ernst.senate.gov/public/index.cfm?p=flood-disaster-resources-for-iowans.
