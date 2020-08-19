Sonya Masters and Lydia Morley were among 225 graduates to receive bachelor’s degrees at Northwestern College during commencement ceremonies Saturday, July 18.
Twenty-four students received Bachelor of Science in Nursing degrees, while the rest of the graduating seniors were granted Bachelor of Arts degrees.
Jeff and Karen Barker, Northwestern College theatre professors who retired in May after 32 years on the faculty, gave the commencement address.
Masters graduated with a major in nursing from Northwestern College. She is the daughter of Scott and Denise Masters of Mapleton.
Morley graduated Summa Cum Laude, with a grade point average of 3.90 or above. She majored in accounting/business administration-finance from Northwestern College. She is the daughter of Jonathan and Jennifer Morley of Charter Oak.
