Iowa Western Community College in Council Bluffs announced that approximately 600 students have been named to the President’s Honor Roll due to their academic achievement during the 2020 spring term.
Students named to the President’s Honor Roll must be carrying at least 12 academic credit hours and attain a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a scale of 4.0.
The following students from the area were named to the President’s 2020 Spring Honor Roll:
• Cassidie Ahart of Denison, Prep Nursing: Practical Nursing.
• Jessica Armstrong of Moorhead, Medical Assistant.
