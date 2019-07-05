Five members from the Mapleton Zone LWML participated in the 38th Biennial Convention of the Lutheran Women’s Mission League in Mobile, Ala., June 20-23.
Four members, Jan Ketelson, Sam Lee, Marjorie Neddermeyer, and Nancy Schoen, traveled by the way of bus, along with 50 other members from the Iowa West District. Zola Kafton and husband, Wayne, traveled by car to the convention.
LWML members and their congregations give money to support in ministry to the people of the world. The delegates adopted a $2,100,000 mission goal for the 2019- 2021 biennium. This goal will fund 21 mission grants. Grant amounts range from $30,000 to $100,000.
Over 3,100 participants listened to reports of amazing work being done from former grant recipients, heard inspiring speakers, sang songs with Great Spirit, were entertained, and enjoyed it all with old and new friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.