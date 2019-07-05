Iowa State University's largest-ever graduating class of 5,248 received degrees during four spring commencement ceremonies May 9 and May 11.
Iowa State awarded 4,439 undergraduate degrees, 527 master's degrees, 132 doctor of philosophy degrees and 150 veterinary medicine degrees.
Robert Easter, president emeritus and professor emeritus of animal science at the University of Illinois; and Simon Estes, Iowa State's F. Wendell Miller Distinguished Artist-In-Residence, addressed the undergraduates during morning and afternoon ceremonies, respectively.
Debra Stewart, a senior fellow at NORC and president emerita o f the Council of Graduate Schools, delivered the Graduate College commencement address.
Iowa State alumnus and veterinary pathologist Vincent Meador spoke at the Doctor of Veterinary Medicine ceremony.
Following are graduates from the area:
• Shawn Flanigan of Mapleton, Bachelor of Science degree, Mechanical Engineering, Summa Cum Laude.
• Kayla Morgan of Mapleton, Bachelor of Science degree, Agricultural Business.
• Alyssa Scott, Bachelor of Science degree, Animal Science.
• Austin Hazard of Anthon, Bachelor of Science degree, Agricultural Studies.
• Cody Thoreson of Moorhead, Bachelor of Science degree, Agricultural Studies.
Iowa State University is located in Ames.
