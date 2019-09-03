The tap quintet of Lauren Herrig (12), Gracie Schillerberg (11), Emily Gehlsen (11), Addison Houston (11) and Lexie Wiese (11), of Denison/Schleswig was one of five Sprout division winners at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines.
The other Sprout division winners include:
• Farrah Ganske, 13, West Des Moines, Lyrical Dance.
• Leah Feuerbach, 12, Durant, Dance: Tap Solo.
• Adora Spoor, 12, Cedar Rapids, Vocal.
• Savannah Song, 10, Windsor Heights, Violinist.
• Lily Schloss, 13, North Liberty, Vocalist.
Samuel Fine, 13, of Johnston, placed first in the Senior division during the championship round of the 60th annual Bill Riley Talent Search Competition held Sunday, Aug. 18, at the 2019 Iowa State Fair.
Fine walked away with an $10,000 prize for his contemporary dance solo performance.
Cali Wilson, 18, of Norwalk, was awarded second place and $5,000 for her lyrical dance solo.
Third place and $2,500 went to Megan Gilbreath, 18, of Johnston, with a vocal solo.
Acts competed statewide to qualify for competition in this year’s Bill Riley Talent Search at the Iowa State Fair. The championship round took place on the Anne and Bill Riley Stage sponsored by Pepsi with media sponsor CW Iowa 23. Bill Riley, Jr. hosted the show.
More than $17,000 was awarded to the senior and sprout divisions combined. This year’s contest was sponsored by Hy-Vee.
