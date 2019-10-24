Oct. 24
Coffee
Thursdays at 10 a.m. are Coffee time at Fisher Whiting Memorial Library, 609 Courtright in Mapleton. For more information, call 712-881-1312.
Crafternoon
Kids get to enjoy making crafts at Fisher Whiting Memorial Library, 609 Courtright in Mapleton on Thursdays at 3:45 p.m.
Peace Poles at the Mapleton Library
Peace Poles are a yard/garden decoration. The Mapleton Library will have a class on Thursday, Oct. 24, at 5:30 p.m., to make a Peace Pole. There is a cost for the class that covers all materials. To register for the class, call 712-881-1312.
Oct. 27
Potions and Palettes event in Moorhead
Potions and Palettes will be held at the Moorhead Community Center on Sunday, Oct. 27, at 2 p.m.
The purchase of a ticket includes sign painting, wine tasting, wine glass, appetizers, and Celebrate the Hills Art Show.
Select your sign design by contacting Sandy Harris or Colleen Shol at the Loess Hills Visitor Center in Moorhead 712-886-5441 or email loesshil@longlines.com. Advance tickets available from board member of each organization.
The event is sponsored by the Loess Hills Hospitality Association, The Loess Hills Visitor Center/Gift Shop, and the Moorhead Cultural Center.
Oct. 28
Adult Book Club
Book Club at the Fisher Whiting Memorial Library, 609 Courtright in Mapleton, is at 1 p.m. each Monday. For more information, call 712-881-1312.
Oct. 29
STEM Day
Kids can join in a STEM project at Fisher Whiting Memorial Library, 609 Courtright in Mapleton on Tuesdays at 3:45 p.m.
Oct. 30
Storytime at Library
There will be two sessions of storytimes at the Fisher Whiting Memorial Library, 609 Courtright in Mapleton on Wednesdays. The Babies Bounce: Babies and caregivers will spend 20 minutes doing tactile activities and socializing from 10-10:20 a.m. and the second session will be Wiggling Wednesday begin at 10:30 a.m., for two-five year olds and were they will talk, sing, play, craft, read, and dance for 45 minutes.
Oct. 31
Coffee
Nov. 3
Castana Turkey Supper
The Castana Ladies Aid is again planning their annual Turkey Supper. It will be held at the Castana UCC Church on Sunday, Nov. 3. Serving is from 4:30-7 p.m.
The menu is turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, coleslaw, fruit salad, cranberry salad, rolls, pie, cake, and coffee. All items are homemade by the ladies of the church.
Send your news items to the Mapleton Press by email: news@mapletonpress.com or mail: PO Box 187, Mapleton, IA 51034.
