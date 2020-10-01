October 1
Coffee
Thursdays at 10 a.m. is Coffee Time at Fisher Whiting Memorial Library, 609 Courtright in Mapleton. Social distancing will be required. For more information, call 712-881-1312.
October 2
Local Food
Pantry Distribution
On Fridays from 1-6 p.m. there will be free produce available at the Mapleton Community Center. This produce includes berries and other assorted fruits and vegetables. The produce will be provided on a first come, first serve basis and families from any of the towns in the area are welcome to come.
October 3
Legion Auxiliary
Fall Meeting
The American Legion Auxiliary will be holding their fall meeting on Saturday, Oct. 3, in Whiting. It will be held at the Community Center and will start at 9 a.m. with coffee and the meeting to start at 9:30 a.m. If you have not paid your county dues please bring them to the meeting. The new treasurer is Marla Hogan, 604 S. 7th Street, Mapleton.
October 3
Loess Hills Fall Fest
The Loess Hills Fall Fest will be held in Moorhead on Saturday, Oct. 3 in the City Park from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will include a craft fair, musical entertainment, and food stand.
October 4
Pro-Life Chain
You are invited to join the Pro-Life Chain on Sunday, Oct. 4 from 2-3 p.m. at the Mapleton 4-way stop. This is a time of prayer and a peaceful stand to show respect for all life. Bring your own sign if you like or we will have signs available. For questions contact Sharyl Bruning: 712-880-7749.
October 6
Preschool Story Time
Preschool Story time to resume at the Mapleton Library on Tuesday, Oct. 6. Story time will be on Tuesday mornings at 10 a.m. and last about 30 minutes. Hand sanitizing and social distancing are recommended. Call 881-1312 with questions.
October 7
Mapleton Scarlett
O' Hatters
The October luncheon has been planned by Dorothy and Carol V. for Wednesday, Oct. 7. The group will meet at 10:15 a.m., traveling to the Pizza Ranch in Denison. Make plans to join the group and call Dorothy at 712-881-2039 or Carol V. at 712-881-2287 to let them know you're going or not.
October 8
Coffee
Thursdays at 10 a.m. is Coffee Time at Fisher Whiting Memorial Library, 609 Courtright in Mapleton. Social distancing will be required. For more information, call 712-881-1312.
October 12
Area Blood Drives
LifeServe Blood Center is asking community members to book an appointment to give blood at an upcoming area blood drive.
• Moorhead Community Blood Drive, Monday, Oct. 12, from 1:30-4:45 p.m., at Moorhead Community Center, 100 Oak St.
• Mapleton Community Blood Drive, Monday, Oct. 12, from 9:30 a.m. to noon, at Mapleton Community Center, 511 Main St.
• Denison Community Blood Drive, Monday, Oct. 12, 2020 from noon to 5 p.m., at Crawford County Memorial Hospital, 100 Medical Parkway.
Appointments are required. Schedule a blood donation appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800-287-4903.
October 17
Sandcastles and More!
The Fisher Whiting Memorial Library in Mapleton will be hosting a children's program, Sandcastles and More. The program will be held Saturday Oct. 17 at 10 a.m. Story time will be followed by sand activities and end with kids making a sand castle using special sand. Registration is required to participate, call 881-1312 to register, there is no charge to participate.
