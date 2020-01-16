Jan. 16
Coffee
Thursdays at 10 a.m. are Coffee time at Fisher Whiting Memorial Library, 609 Courtright in Mapleton. For more information, call 712-881-1312.
Crafternoon
Kids get to enjoy making crafts at Fisher Whiting Memorial Library, 609 Courtright in Mapleton, on Thursdays at 3:45 p.m.
Jan. 18
All about antlers
A program entitled “All About Antlers” will be held at the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center on Saturday, Jan. 18, at 10 a.m.
Michael P. Greiner of Dakota Dunes, an amateur naturalist and photography aficionado, will share the basics of antlers and his many hours spent in the outdoors tracking, hunting, and photographing deer. He will give insights to antler shed hunting and tell more about his donated collection of deer antler sheds.
Greiner recently donated his collection of more than 300 deer antler sheds to the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center. The sheds have been assembled into an antler tree that will be on display at the Nature Center for the public to view.
This program is free of charge and open to the public. Call 712-258-0838 for more information.
The Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center is located at 4500 Sioux River Road (Hwy 12) in Sioux City.
Jan. 20
Adult Book Club
Book Club at the Fisher Whiting Memorial Library, 609 Courtright in Mapleton, is at 1 p.m. each Monday. For more information, call 712-881-1312.
Schleswig Blood Drive
There is a Schleswig Community Blood Drive on Monday, Jan. 20, from 2-5:30 p.m. at the Schleswig Community Building, 204 Second St. in Schleswig. Schedule a blood donation appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800-287-4903.
Jan. 21
STEM Day
Kids can join in a STEM project at Fisher Whiting Memorial Library, 609 Courtright in Mapleton on Tuesdays at 3:45 p.m.
Jan. 22
Storytime at Library
Wiggling Wednesdays begins at 10:30 a.m., for two-five year olds and were they will talk, sing, play, craft, read, and dance for 45 minutes at the Fisher Whiting Memorial Library, 609 Courtright in Mapleton on Wednesdays.
Jan. 23
Mapleton Red Hatters
Sue and Beth have planned the Mapleton Red Hatters January luncheon. The group will meet at the Beef ‘N Brew on Thursday, Jan. 23, for a noon lunch. Note: This meeting was planned for Jan. 16, but changed to Jan. 23. Call Sue at 712-353-6360 to make table reservations.
Feb. 9
Loess Hills Historical Society Annual Meeting is Feb. 9
Members of the Loess Hills Historical Society are invited to the Annual Meeting at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 9, at the Monona County Historical Museum, Kiwanis Avenue, 12th St. N. in Onawa. The general public is also invited to attend.
