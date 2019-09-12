Sept. 11
COU Elementary
Parade in Charter Oak
The Charter Oak-Ute Elementary will be parading down Main Street in Charter Oak on Wednesday, Sept. 11, at 2:45 p.m. for homcoming. All community members, parents and businesses are invited to watch.
Sept. 12
Coffee
The Fisher Whiting Memorial Library hosts Coffee at 10 a.m. each Thursday. The library is located at 609 Courtright in Mapleton. For more information, call 712-881-1312.
Monona County
Democrats to Meet
The Monona County Democrats will hold their monthly meeting on Thursday, Sept. 12, at Suds N Jugs Restaurant in Onawa. Dinner begins at 6 p.m. with the business meeting starting at 6:30 p.m. All registered Democrats are welcome and invited to attend. For more information, go online to Facebook at facebook.com/Mononadems.
Sept. 15
LWML Mapleton Zone Fall Rally
The Mapleton Zone Fall Rally will be held on Sunday, Sept. 15, at St. John Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. Registration begins 1 p.m. Rally will begin at 1:30 p.m., guest speaker will be Cindy Zubel Wrucke, serving the Lord in Eurasia. All ladies welcome.
Sept. 16
Adult Book Club
Book Club at the Fisher Whiting Memorial Library, 609 Courtright in Mapleton, is at 1 p.m. each Monday. For more information, call 712-881-1312.
Sept. 17 and 19
Farm Succession
Workshop
Iowa State University Extension and Outreach will host a two night Farm Succession Workshop. The workshop will be Tuesday, Sept. 17, and Thursday, Sept. 19, from 6-9 p.m., with a light meal provided at 5:30 p.m. each night. It will be held at the Crawford County ISU Extension and Outreach office in Denison. There is a registration fee. To register, call the Extension and Outreach office in Denison, 712-263-4697. Space is limited and registration deadline is Sept. 10.
Sept. 19
Coffee
The Fisher Whiting Memorial Library hosts Coffee at 10 a.m. each Thursday. The library is located at 609 Courtright in Mapleton. For more information, call 712-881-1312.
Mapleton Scarlett O’Hatters
Mapleton Scarlett O’Hatters will travel to Sloan on Thursday, Sept. 19, for brunch at Uncommon Grounds, eating at 10:30 a.m. Please call Shirley at 712-881-2578 by Sept. 12, as she MUST make reservations.
