Sept. 26
Coffee
Thursdays at 10 a.m. are Coffee time at Fisher Whiting Memorial Library, 609 Courtright in Mapleton. For more information, call 712-881-1312.
Sept. 30
Adult Book Club
Book Club at the Fisher Whiting Memorial Library, 609 Courtright in Mapleton, is at 1 p.m. each Monday. For more information, call 712-881-1312.
Oct. 2
Storytime at Libeary
There will be two sessions of storytimes at the Fisher Whiting Memorial Library, 609 Courtright in Mapleton on Wednesdays. The Babies Bounce: Babies and caregivers will spend 20 minutes doing tactile activities and socializing from 10-10:20 a.m. and the second session will be Wiggling Wednesday begin at 10:30 a.m., for two-five year olds and were they will talk, sing, play, craft, read, and dance for 45 minutes.
Oct. 3
Coffee
Oct. 8
Kathy Wilson to visit Mapleton library
Have you ever wondered how our Victorian era ancestors decided whether a female was a “good girl” or a “bad girl”? Was Scarlett O’Hara really such a “bad girl”?
Join in the educational fun at the Fisher Whiting Memorial Library, 609 Courtright in Mapleton, on Tuesday, Oct. 8, at 6:30 p.m., to find the answers to these and other questions.
“Good Women & Bad Girls” is an educational and entertaining program presented by Kathy Wilson, a professional historian and educator. She is a firm believer that learning about the past can be both interesting and fun.
