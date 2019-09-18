Sept. 19
Coffee
The Fisher Whiting Memorial Library hosts Coffee at 10 a.m. each Thursday. The library is located at 609 Courtright in Mapleton. For more information, call 712-881-1312.
Denson Zone LWML
to meet
The Denison Zone Lutheran Women Missionary League is having their Fall Rally on Thursday, Sept. 19, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Denison. Registration is from 9-9:30 a.m. The meeting starts at 9:30 a.m. Lunch served at noon. All ladies welcome.
Speakers are Dave and Phyllis Bockelmann, a couple from Dow City. Bockelmanns are rostered workers with Laborers for Christ, a ministry of Lutheran Church Extension Fund. They join with other Lutherans who literally take time to “build” the Kingdom of God around the United States.
American Legion
meeting
The American Legion David McNeil Post 129 monthly meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 19, at the Monona County Veterans Museum in Onawa.
American Legion
Auxiliary Meeting
The American Legion Auxiliary David McNeil Unit 129 monthly meeting will be held Thursday, Sept. 19, at the Center Heights recreation room in Onawa.
The group will meet at 7 p.m. for dessert and conversation, and the meeting begins at 7:30 p.m.
The 2019-2020 Unit officers will be sworn in, so please join the meeting and help congratulate them.
Sept. 21
ALA County Meeting
Monona County President Fran Haack, Unit 481, Whiting, invites all ALA Unit members to the Fall Meeting on Saturday, Sept. 21, at the Onawa Public Library in Onawa. Registration will begin at 9 a.m. with the meeting beginning at 9:30 a.m.
Sept. 23
Adult Book Club
Book Club at the Fisher Whiting Memorial Library, 609 Courtright in Mapleton, is at 1 p.m. each Monday. For more information, call 712-881-1312.
Send your news items to the Mapleton Press by email: news@mapletonpress.com or mail: PO Box 187, Mapleton, IA 51034.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.