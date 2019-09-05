Sept. 5
Coffee
The Fisher Whiting Memorial Library hosts Coffee at 10 a.m. each Thursday. The library is located at 609 Courtright in Mapleton. For more information, call 712-881-1312.
Sept. 9
Adult Book Club
Book Club at the Fisher Whiting Memorial Library, 609 Courtright in Mapleton, is at 1 p.m. each Monday. For more information, call 712-881-1312.
Schleswig VFW to Meet
Schleswig VFW Auxiliary 3930 will meet Monday, Sept. 9, at 7 p.m., at the Chrome Spur for their regular monthly meeting. Plans will be finalized for the Hoffman window, poppy sales, and the Basket Raffle for Calf Days.
Sept. 11
Grazing CRP
Pasture Walk
Crawford County Grazing CRP Pasture Walk will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 11. Meal will be at 6 p.m., and the program starts at 6:30 p.m.
Program topics include grazing CRP programs, grass and weed species identification, temporary fencing demonstration, grazing and wildlife habitat management, and cover crop food plot.
Speakers include Lyle Rossiter and Clint Van Glan, local farmers; Pat Corey, Crawford County NRCS office; Adam Janke, ISU Extension Wildlife Specialist; and Erika Lundy, ISU Extension Beef Specialist.
RSVP to Crawford County Extension office at 712-263-4697or emailing ellundy@iastate.edu. This program is hosted by White/Rossiter and the Von Glan family Farms, 1444 390th Street, Westside.
Sept. 12
Coffee
The Fisher Whiting Memorial Library hosts Coffee at 10 a.m. each Thursday. The library is located at 609 Courtright in Mapleton. For more information, call 712-881-1312.
Sept. 17 and 19
Farm Succession
Workshop
Iowa State University Extension and Outreach will host a two night Farm Succession Workshop. The workshop will be Tuesday, Sept. 17, and Thursday, Sept. 19, from 6-9 p.m., with a light meal provided at 5:30 p.m. each night. It will be held at the Crawford County ISU Extension and Outreach office in Denison. There is a registration fee. To register, call the Extension and Outreach office in Denison, 712-263-4697. Space is limited and registration deadline is Sept. 10.
Sept. 19
Mapleton Scarlett O’Hatters
Mapleton Scarlett O’Hatters will travel to Sloan on Thursday, Sept. 19, for brunch at Uncommon Grounds, eating at 10:30 a.m. Please call Shirley at 712-881-2578 by Sept. 12, as she MUST make RESERVATONS!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.