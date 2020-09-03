September 3
Coffee
Thursdays at 10 a.m. are Coffee time at Fisher Whiting Memorial Library, 609 Courtright in Mapleton. Social distancing will be required. For more information, call 712-881-1312.
September 10
Denison Zone
LWML Rally
The Denison Zone Lutheran Women’s Mission League Fall Rally will be Thursday, Sept. 10, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Schleswig with registration at 9 a.m. and meeting beginning at 9:30 a.m. “Shield of Faith” will be the theme.
Emily Gierse, a teacher from Zion Lutheran School, will share her experiences with LAMP Ministry Inc. LAMP’s goal is to provide Christian education to the indigenous people of northern Canada.
Following the rally, a lunch will be served. All are welcomed and masks are encouraged.
Coffee
Thursdays at 10 a.m. are Coffee time at Fisher Whiting Memorial Library, 609 Courtright in Mapleton. Social distancing will be required. For more information, call 712-881-1312.
September 11
Cattlemen’s
Association 4 Person Best Ball
Monona County Cattlemen’s Association will be having their Annual 4 Person Best Ball Golf Tournament, Friday, Sept. 11, at Willow Vale Golf Course in Mapleton.
Rain or Shine, Tee Time will be at 9 a.m. with registration beginning at 8 a.m.
Steak sandwiches will be served at noon with door prizes and pin prizes being awarded.
Men, Women and mix teams are welcome. For more information or to register your team, call Michelle Kane 712-420-2495.
September 27
Auction goes live
St. Mary’s Parish/Danbury Catholic School BBQ/auction will be held on Sunday, Sept. 27.
The BBQ will begin at 11 a.m. and LIVE auction will follow at noon.
The event will be held outdoors and everyone is welcome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.