September 10
Coffee
Thursdays at 10 a.m. are Coffee time at Fisher Whiting Memorial Library, 609 Courtright in Mapleton. Social distancing will be required. For more information, call 712-881-1312.
Denison Zone
LWML Rally
The Denison Zone Lutheran Women’s Mission League Fall Rally will be Thursday, Sept. 10, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Schleswig with registration at 9 a.m. and meeting beginning at 9:30 a.m. “Shield of Faith” will be the theme.
Emily Gierse, a teacher from Zion Lutheran School, will share her experiences with LAMP Ministry Inc. LAMP’s goal is to provide Christian education to the indigenous people of northern Canada.
Following the rally, a lunch will be served. All are welcomed and masks are encouraged.
September 11
Cattlemen’s
Association 4 Person Best Ball
Monona County Cattlemen’s Association will be having their Annual 4 Person Best Ball Golf Tournament, Friday, Sept. 11, at Willow Vale Golf Course in Mapleton.
Rain or Shine, Tee Time will be at 9 a.m. with registration beginning at 8 a.m.
Steak sandwiches will be served at noon with door prizes and pin prizes being awarded.
Men, Women and mix teams are welcome. For more information or to register your team, call Michelle Kane 712-420-2495.
September 14
Schleswig VFW to Meet
Schleswig VFW Auxiliary 3930 will meet Monday, Sept. 14, at 7 p.m., at Cheeta’s for their regular monthly meeting. Items on the agenda include poppy sales and dues to be collected.
September 17
Coffee
Mapleton Scarlett O’Hatters outing
A Red Hatters outing for September has been planned by Shirley and Evelyn for Thursday, Sept. 17. The group will leave Mapleton at 3:45 p.m. for their journey to Fireside Restaurant in Anthon. Call Evelyn at 712-882-3031 or Shirley at 712-881-2578 to let them know if you CAN go OR CANNOT join the outing.
September 20
K of C Chicken Dinner
The Onawa-Blencoe Knights of Columbus will host its annual chicken dinner on Sunday, Sept. 20.
You are asked to Drive-Up and Take-Out. Come in to place your order at either entrance, or stay in your car on the west side and boxed meals will be brought to you.
Some limited seating downstairs is available with social distancing and other safety protocols enforced.
Come enjoy a great meal prepared by Staley’s Catering. Net proceeds benefit the charitable works by the Knights.
September 21
Schleswig Blood Drive
Join the community blood drive at the Schleswig Community Blood Drive on Monday, Sept. 21, from 1-4:45 p.m., at Schleswig Community Building, 204 2nd St.
Appointments are required. Schedule a blood donation appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800-287-4903. Blood donors should pre-screen themselves for fever prior to appointments. Only donors with temperatures under 99.5 will be allowed to donate. Blood donors are required to wear a mask for the duration of their appointment.
