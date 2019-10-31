Oct. 31
Coffee
Thursdays at 10 a.m. are Coffee time at Fisher Whiting Memorial Library, 609 Courtright in Mapleton. For more information, call 712-881-1312.
Nov. 3
Castana Turkey Supper
The Castana Ladies Aid is again planning their annual Turkey Supper. It will be held at the Castana UCC Church on Sunday, Nov. 3. Serving is from 4:30-7 p.m.
The menu is turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, coleslaw, fruit salad, cranberry salad, rolls, pie, cake, and coffee. All items are homemade by the ladies of the church.
Nov. 4
Adult Book Club
Book Club at the Fisher Whiting Memorial Library, 609 Courtright in Mapleton, is at 1 p.m. each Monday. For more information, call 712-881-1312.
MVAOCOU High School Pops Concert is Monday
The MVAOCOU High School Vocal Music Department will present their annual Pops Concert on Monday, Nov. 4, at 7 p.m., in the Mapleton Elementary Gym.
The concert will feature the concert choir as well as many solos and duets performed by the students.
The concert is free of charge and open to the public.
Nov. 5
STEM Day
Kids can join in a STEM project at Fisher Whiting Memorial Library, 609 Courtright in Mapleton on Tuesdays at 3:45 p.m.
St. John’s UMW Election Day Luncheon
St. John’s United Methodist Women, 212 S. Seventh St. in Mapleton, will host its annual Election Day Luncheon on Tuesday, Nov. 5, serving from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The menu consists of ham balls, baked potato, assorted salads, ice cream sundae, bars, and coffee.
Bring your friends and join the group on Election Day for a delicious meal and great conversation. Containers are available to fill your own carry-outs. Everyone is welcome.
Nov. 6
Storytime at Library
There will be two sessions of storytimes at the Fisher Whiting Memorial Library, 609 Courtright in Mapleton on Wednesdays. The Babies Bounce: Babies and caregivers will spend 20 minutes doing tactile activities and socializing from 10-10:20 a.m. and the second session will be Wiggling Wednesday begin at 10:30 a.m., for two-five year olds and were they will talk, sing, play, craft, read, and dance for 45 minutes.
Nov. 7
Coffee
Thursdays at 10 a.m. are Coffee time at Fisher Whiting Memorial Library, 609 Courtright in Mapleton. For more information, call 712-881-1312.
Nov. 11
MVAO Middle School band and choir concert
The MVAO Middle School band and choir will present their fall concert on Monday, Nov. 11, at 7 p.m., in the Anthon center gym. There will be an added bonus this year because the concert falls on Veterans Day.
The Anthon American Legion McNiff Post will be presenting the colors as the concert begins.
Groups performing are the 6th grade chorus, the 6th grade band, the 7th & 8th grade chorus, and the 7th & 8th grade band.
The public is invited and there will be no admission charged.
Nov. 14
American Legion Aux.
to treat veterans
The American Legion Auxiliary will be treating the Legion Veterans of Post 496 to breakfast for Veterans Day at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 14, at the Beef ‘N’ Brew in Mapleton. This is to take the place of a potluck or soup luncheon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.