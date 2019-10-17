Oct. 16
Schleswig VFW to meet
Schleswig VFW Auxiliary 3930 will meet Wednesday, Oct. 16, at 7 p.m., at the Chrome Spur for their regular monthly meeting. PLEASE NOTE DATE CHANGE!
Items on the agenda include final reports on the Hoffman window and poppy sales. The group needs all members to attend to discuss the school Veteran’s program, the Veteran’s lunch, and the Veteran’s Supper.
Oct. 17
Coffee
Thursdays at 10 a.m. are Coffee time at Fisher Whiting Memorial Library, 609 Courtright in Mapleton. For more information, call 712-881-1312.
Red Hats are going
to Sloan
Mapleton Scarlett O’Hatters will be eating lunch at THE PLACE in Sloan on Thursday, Oct. 17.
Plans are to meet at noon. Please let Betty M., 889-2901, or Beth D., 444-1766, know if you will be able to join the outing.
Monona County
Democrats meeting
The Monona County Democrats will hold their monthly meeting on Thursday, Oct. 17, at Suds N Jugs Restaurant in Onawa. Join them for dinner at 6 p.m. with the business meeting starting at 6:30 p.m. All registered Democrats are welcome and invited to attend. For more information, visit the group on Facebook at facebook.com/Mononadems.
Oct. 21
Adult Book Club
Book Club at the Fisher Whiting Memorial Library, 609 Courtright in Mapleton, is at 1 p.m. each Monday. For more information, call 712-881-1312.
Oct. 23
Storytime at Library
There will be two sessions of storytimes at the Fisher Whiting Memorial Library, 609 Courtright in Mapleton on Wednesdays. The Babies Bounce: Babies and caregivers will spend 20 minutes doing tactile activities and socializing from 10-10:20 a.m. and the second session will be Wiggling Wednesday begin at 10:30 a.m., for two-five year olds and were they will talk, sing, play, craft, read, and dance for 45 minutes.
Oct. 24
Coffee
Thursdays at 10 a.m. are Coffee time at Fisher Whiting Memorial Library, 609 Courtright in Mapleton. For more information, call 712-881-1312.
Peace Poles at the Mapleton Library
Peace Poles are a yard/garden decoration. The Mapleton Library will have a class on Thursday, Oct. 24, at 5:30 p.m., to make a Peace Pole. There is a cost for the class that covers all materials. To register for the class, call 712-881-1312.
