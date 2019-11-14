Nov. 14
Coffee
Thursdays at 10 a.m. are Coffee time at Fisher Whiting Memorial Library, 609 Courtright in Mapleton. For more information, call 712-881-1312.
Mapleton Scarlett O’Hatters
Mapleton Scarlett O’Hatters will be traveling to Culvers restaurant on Singing Hills Blvd. in Sioux City on Thursday, Nov. 14. Meet by 11:30 a.m. for Lunch. Call Deanna at 712-881-2591 or Evelyn at 712-881-2258 so table reservations can be made. Anyone wanting to carpool, call 712-881-2258.
Crafternoon
Kids get to enjoy making crafts at Fisher Whiting Memorial Library, 609 Courtright in Mapleton on Thursdays at 3:45 p.m.
Nov. 18
Adult Book Club
Book Club at the Fisher Whiting Memorial Library, 609 Courtright in Mapleton, is at 1 p.m. each Monday. For more information, call 712-881-1312.
Nov. 19
STEM Day
Kids can join in a STEM project at Fisher Whiting Memorial Library, 609 Courtright in Mapleton on Tuesdays at 3:45 p.m.
Nov. 20
Storytime at Library
Wiggling Wednesdays begins at 10:30 a.m., for two-five year olds and were they will talk, sing, play, craft, read, and dance for 45 minutes at the Fisher Whiting Memorial Library, 609 Courtright in Mapleton on Wednesdays. There will be no more Babies Bounce due to no attendance.
Nov. 21
Coffee
