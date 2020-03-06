March 5
Coffee
Thursdays at 10 a.m. are Coffee time at Fisher Whiting Memorial Library, 609 Courtright in Mapleton. For more information, call 712-881-1312.
Crafternoon
Kids get to enjoy making crafts at Fisher Whiting Memorial Library, 609 Courtright in Mapleton, on Thursdays at 3:45 p.m.
Parade of Bands
The music department will hold their annual Parade of Bands on Thursday, March 5 at 7 p.m. in the MVAO Middle School Gym in Anthon. The concert will feature students in the Mapleton/Anthon 5th Grade Band, 6th Grade Band, 7th/8th Grade Band, Jazz Coalition and High School Concert Band. A grades 5-12 mass concert band will bring the house down to close the show. The concert will feature music from some of our greatest musicals of Broadway and the silver screen. Make plans to join us in a celebration of our great musical heritage.
March 6
Phyliss Masters to speak at Faith Bible Church
Phyliss Masters will speak at Faith Bible Church in Mapleton on Friday, March 6, at 6:30 p.m.
Phyliss is the widow of Philip Masters, a 1950 Castana High School graduate. She will tell their story of serving as missionaries in Papua, Indonesia, from the 1960s to the 1990s and the role that Scripture memory has played in her life, especially after Phil’s death.
This presentation is appropriate for all ages. Treats will be served following the presentation.
March 7
Legislative Coffee in Onawa
The David McNeill Unit #129 of the American Legion Auxiliary of Onawa is hosting a series of Legislative Coffees again this year. They remaining Coffees will be held on the first Saturday of March and April at 10 a.m. at the Onawa Public Library.
Iowa House of Representative Matt Windschitl and Iowa Senator Jason Schultz have agreed to attend. Citizens will be able to ask questions of each of them, hear what is happening at the Capitol, and voice opinions on current pending legislation before the Iowa Legislature.
The next Legislative Coffee will be held on Saturday, March 7, at 10 a.m., at the Onawa Public Library. Make plans to attend and join the discussion.
Cleanup at the
Disc Golf Course
The Mapleton Community Development Corporation will be having a community cleanup at the disc golf course on Saturday, March 7.
Everybody looking for extra firewood or anyone who would like to help with cleanup should meet at the burn pile by the Carhart Walking Trail at 2 p.m.
March 9
Adult Book Club
Book Club at the Fisher Whiting Memorial Library, 609 Courtright in Mapleton, is at 1 p.m. each Monday. For more information, call 712-881-1312.
Schleswig VFW
Auxiliary Meeting
Schleswig VFW Auxiliary 3930 will meet Monday, March 9, at 7 p.m. at the Chrome Spur for their regular monthly meeting.
March 10
STEM Day
Kids can join in a STEM project at Fisher Whiting Memorial Library, 609 Courtright in Mapleton on Tuesdays at 3:45 p.m.
MVAO Middle School Variety Show
The 7th & 8th grade Concert Choir will present their annual Variety Show on Tuesday, March 10, at 7 p.m. at the MVAO Middle School in Anthon. The concert choir will be performing a variety of pop music, adding a few jokes, some crazy skits and a couple dances for an enjoyable evening. Please join us for a night of entertainment and laughter. There will be no admission charged.
March 11
Storytime at Library
Wiggling Wednesdays begins at 10:30 a.m., for two-five year olds and were they will talk, sing, play, craft, read, and dance for 45 minutes at the Fisher Whiting Memorial Library, 609 Courtright in Mapleton on Wednesdays.
March 18
Mapleton Scarlett O’Hatters Lunch
Mapleton Scarlett O’Hatters are invited to travel out of town Wednesday, March 18, to the Blackbird Casino west of Onawa to enjoy a catfish buffet lunch, which has been planned by Elaine and Delores. Please be there by 11:30 a.m. Call Delores at 712-881-2060 to reserve your seat.
March 20
TAT After Dark
TAT After Dark will be March 20 from 7-9 p.m. All area youth from grade 6 to 12 are welcome to attend. This month’s activities will include games, a five minute sewing project and a pancake challenge. Check out pancake challenges on the internet if you have never heard of them. Registration is not required, but would be welcome. Call 881-1312 with questions.
