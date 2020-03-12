March 12
Coffee
Thursdays at 10 a.m. are Coffee time at Fisher Whiting Memorial Library, 609 Courtright in Mapleton. For more information, call 712-881-1312.
Crafternoon
Kids get to enjoy making crafts at Fisher Whiting Memorial Library, 609 Courtright in Mapleton, on Thursdays at 3:45 p.m.
March 16
Adult Book Club
Book Club at the Fisher Whiting Memorial Library, 609 Courtright in Mapleton, is at 1 p.m. each Monday. For more information, call 712-881-1312.
Schleswig Blood Drive
Did you know one hundred percent of the blood transfused in local hospitals is generously provided by LifeServe Blood Center blood donors?
Giving blood is a good thing no matter where you do it, but only blood donated locally with LifeServe will end up helping your community’s hospital or medical center.
National collection organizations may hold blood drives in our area, but those donations are taken out of state and never help patients in our area.
Make sure your blood stays in your hospital and helps your neighbor. Join LifeServe at the Schleswig Community Blood Drive on Monday, March 16, from 1-4:30 p.m., at Schleswig Community Building, 204 Second St.
Schedule a blood donation appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800-287-4903.
March 17
STEM Day
Kids can join in a STEM project at Fisher Whiting Memorial Library, 609 Courtright in Mapleton on Tuesdays at 3:45 p.m.
Loess Hills Garden Club March meeting
Loess Hills Garden Club will hold its first meeting of 2020 on Tuesday, March 17, at 6 p.m., at Ada-J’s in Ute.
The club has been meeting for over 17 Years. It 27 members come from Denison, Charter Oak, Ute, Soldier, Smithland, Castana, Battle Creek, Ida Grove, Schleswig, and Mapleton. They share plant experiences, information, listen to speakers, and go on tours of gardens and area nurseries.
Supper meetings are held March through November, alternating between Beef ‘N Brew in Mapleton and Ada-J’s in Ute.
The April meeting will be on Tuesday, April 21, at the Beef ‘N Brew, beginning at 6:30 p.m.
The club welcomes new members, so check the out and come join them.
March 18
Storytime at Library
Wiggling Wednesdays begins at 10:30 a.m., for two-five year olds and were they will talk, sing, play, craft, read, and dance for 45 minutes at the Fisher Whiting Memorial Library, 609 Courtright in Mapleton on Wednesdays.
Mapleton Scarlett O’Hatters Lunch
Mapleton Scarlett O’Hatters are invited to travel out of town Wednesday, March 18, to the Blackbird Casino west of Onawa to enjoy a catfish buffet lunch, which has been planned by Elaine and Delores. Please be there by 11:30 a.m. Call Delores at 712-881-2060 to reserve your seat.
Master Gardener Series at the Mapleton library
A webcast on Iowa weather will be presented at Fisher Whiting Memorial Library, 609 Courtright in Mapleton, by Iowa Extension in the Master Gardener Series.
The event will be held on Wednesday, March 18, at 1 p.m. or 6 p.m. and lasts an hour. Attendees are asked to register. Call 712-881-1312 to register.
With a changing climate, Iowa will be warmer and wetter. State Climatologist Dr. Justin Glisan from the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship will share what people can do to adapt to changing growing conditions.
March 19
Coffee
Thursdays at 10 a.m. are Coffee time at Fisher Whiting Memorial Library, 609 Courtright in Mapleton. For more information, call 712-881-1312.
Crafternoon
Kids get to enjoy making crafts at Fisher Whiting Memorial Library, 609 Courtright in Mapleton, on Thursdays at 3:45 p.m.
Cram the Cab
National Ag Week is dedicated to recognizing and celebrating the abundance of food provided by Agriculture. Every year, producers, corporations, and countless others across America join together to recognize the contributions of Agriculture.
Fareway, HyVee, Van Wall, Vetter Equipment and Walmart in Denison are sponsoring our Cram the Cab event on Thursday, March 19, from 2-5 p.m. where Crawford County Farm Bureau will be collecting non-perishable items for donation to TAP and to bring awareness in the community to help stop hunger.
Meet the author at the Mapleton library
On Thursday, March 19, at 6:30 p.m., the Mapleton Library will be hosting an event. Author Darcy Maulsby will be sharing the story behind her book, “A Culinary History of Iowa.”
Some foods will be available to taste, and guests are encouraged to bring an Iowa food to share. Bringing of food is not required to attend.
Darcy will talk about sweet corn, pork tenderloins, maid-rites, and more. Please attend this tasty event, you are sure to walk away with new information and possibly have a trip down memory lane.
Fisher Whiting Memorial Library is located at 609 Courtright St. in Mapleton. For more information, call 712-881-1312.
March 20
TAT After Dark
TAT After Dark will be March 20 from 7-9 p.m. All area youth from grade 6 to 12 are welcome to attend. This month’s activities will include games, a five minute sewing project and a pancake challenge. Check out pancake challenges on the internet if you have never heard of them. Registration is not required, but would be welcome. Call 881-1312 with questions.
Send your news items to the Mapleton Press by email: news@mapletonpress.com or mail: PO Box 187, Mapleton, IA 51034.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.