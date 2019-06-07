June 6
Mapleton Ladies Legion Meeting
The Mapleton Ladies Legion Auxiliary 496 will meet on Thursday, June 6, at 9:30 a.m. at the Beef-N-Brew. This is a change in date.
Coffee
The Fisher Whiting Memorial Library hosts Coffee at 10 a.m. each Thursday. The library is located at 609 Courtright in Mapleton. For more information, call 712-881-1312.
June 7
Summer Reading Program
The Summer Reading Program at the Fisher Whiting Memorial Library is at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, June 7. There will be activities, crafts, grams and reading.
Music around the
campfire
Come to the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center Friday, June 7, for “Music Around the Campfire” from 7-8:30 p.m.
Bring your family and friends and kick off a great summer of activities while we enjoy time around the campfire – complete with S’Mores.
Local musicians will play some Folk and Bluegrass tunes around the campfire as a special treat. This program is free of charge and open to the public.
The nature center is located at 4500 Sioux River Road (Hwy 12) Sioux City. Call 712-258-0838 to pre-register or for additional information.
June 10
Mapleton Blood Drive
A Mapleton Community Blood Drive will be held on Monday, June 10, from 9:30 a.m. to noon at Mapleton Community Center next to City Hall.
Denison Blood Drive
A Denison Community Blood Drive will be held on Monday, June 10, from noon to 5 p.m. at Crawford County Memorial Hospital - Room B, 100 Medical Parkway.
Adult Book Club
Book Club at the Fisher Whiting Memorial Library, 609 Courtright in Mapleton, is at 1 p.m. each Monday. For more information, call 712-881-1312.
Moorhead Blood Drive
A Moorhead Community Blood Drive will be held on Monday, June 10, from 1:30-4:45 p.m. at Moorhead Community Center, 100 Oak St.
Schleswig VFW Auxiliary meeting
Schleswig VFW Auxiliary #3930 will meet Monday, June 10, at 7 p.m., at the Chrome Spur in Schleswig for their regular monthly meeting. Items of discussion are Flag Burning and the auxiliary’s 75th anniversary.
June 13
Coffee
The Fisher Whiting Memorial Library hosts Coffee at 10 a.m. each Thursday. The library is located at 609 Courtright in Mapleton. For more information, call 712-881-1312.
Scarlett O’Hatters
Mapleton Scarlett O’Hatters will travel to Smithland to The Crossroads Restaurant and Bar for supper on
Thursday, June 13, at 5:30 p.m. Please make plans to attend and let Linda (712-889-2174) or Sara (882-2174) know if you can or cannot join the group.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.