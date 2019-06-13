June 13
Coffee
The Fisher Whiting Memorial Library hosts Coffee at 10 a.m. each Thursday. The library is located at 609 Courtright in Mapleton. For more information, call 712-881-1312.
Scarlett O’Hatters
Mapleton Scarlett O’Hatters will travel to Smithland to The Crossroads Restaurant and Bar for supper on
Thursday, June 13, at 5:30 p.m. Please make plans to attend and let Linda (712-889-2174) or Sara (882-2174) know if you can or cannot join the group.
June 14
Summer Reading Program
The Summer Reading Program at the Fisher Whiting Memorial Library is at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, June 14. There will be activities, crafts, games and reading.
Canoeing and kayaking on the Lake at Little
Sioux Park
Join Tyler Flammang, Resource Naturalist, and the summer naturalists on Friday, June 14, at Little Sioux Park near Correctionville to try out canoeing and kayaking.
The program will begin at 5 p.m. and will run until 8 p.m. near the swimming area.
Learn about canoeing and kayaking basics and then practice your skills on the lake. All of the equipment is provided.
Children under 16 years of age must be accompanied by an adult.
The event is free and open to the public. For more information or to pre-register, contact the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center at 712-258-0838 or tflammang@woodburyparks.org.
Little Sioux Park is located approximately two miles southwest of Correctionville.
June 17
Adult Book Club
Book Club at the Fisher Whiting Memorial Library, 609 Courtright in Mapleton, is at 1 p.m. each Monday. For more information, call 712-881-1312.
Charter Oak-Ute
Foundation Annual
Meeting is June 17
The Charter Oak-Ute Foundation will hold its annual meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, June 17, at the Charter Oak Fire Station.
Annual reports will be given and there will be discussion for new grant applications.
Current board members are Lori Weed, Becky Kunze, JC Elwell, Clayton Ullerich, and Bryce Meeves. The terms of JC Elwell and Lori Weed are up for re-election. These are three-year terms.
If you would like to run for a board position, contact a board member or attend the meeting that evening.
June 18
STEM program
at the library
The Fisher Whiting Memorial Library will be hosting a STEM program for kids in grades kindergarten-third grade on Tuesday, June 18 at 2 p.m.
June 24
Magician at the library
A magician will be coming to the Fisher Whiting Memorial Library on June 24 at 6 p.m. The event is open to all ages.
