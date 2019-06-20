June 20
Coffee
The Fisher Whiting Memorial Library hosts Coffee at 10 a.m. each Thursday. The library is located at 609 Courtright in Mapleton. For more information, call 712-881-1312.
June 21
Summer Reading Program
The Summer Reading Program at the Fisher Whiting Memorial Library is at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, June 21. There will be activities, crafts, games and reading.
Look for and learn
about insects
Come to Little Sioux Park and learn about the insects that live in Iowa. The program will take place on Friday, June 21, and will begin at 7 p.m. Meet at the country schoolhouse.
Attendees will learn about insects and then go on a bug hunt and study what is found.
This program is free of charge and open to the public.
Little Sioux Park is located at 1746 O’Brien Ave., Correctionville.
For more information, contact Sarah Lammers at slammers@woodburyparks.org or at 402-518-1810.
June 22
Turtles and Kindness Rocks
Join naturalists on Saturday, June 22, at 10 a.m., for a fun rock painting activity at Browns Lake–Bigelow Park.
Here, the public may learn more about the turtles of Iowa, and how they live and thrive in their own environment.
Meet a live turtle, and then paint your own rock to share with others and inspire kindness. This activity is co-sponsored by the Original Siouxland Rocks.
This program is free of charge. Please meet at 10 a.m. at Brown’s Lake, two miles west of Salix. Meet at the small open shelter house.
June 23
St. Peters UCC to
celebrate 100 years
St. Peters United Church of Christ in Mapleton will celebrates its 100th anniversary on Sunday, June 23. A special service will be held at 10:30 a.m. followed by a noon luncheon with fellowship and memories. The community is invited to join.
June 24
Adult Book Club
Book Club at the Fisher Whiting Memorial Library, 609 Courtright in Mapleton, is at 1 p.m. each Monday. For more information, call 712-881-1312.
Magician at the library
A magician will be coming to the Mapleton Community Center on June 24 at 6 p.m. The event is open to all ages and is being hosted by Fisher Whiting Memorial Library
June 25
Northwest Iowa Group, Sierra Club
Every fourth Tuesday of the month, Northwest Iowa Group, Sierra Club hosts a program and discussion at 6:30 p.m. at 2508 Jackson St, Sioux City. It is always free and all members of the community are invited!
June 28
Summer Reading Program
The Summer Reading Program at the Fisher Whiting Memorial Library is at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, June 28. There will be activities, crafts, games and reading.
