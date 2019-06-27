June 27
Coffee
The Fisher Whiting Memorial Library hosts Coffee at 10 a.m. each Thursday. The library is located at 609 Courtright in Mapleton. For more information, call 712-881-1312.
June 28
Summer Reading Program
The Summer Reading Program at the Fisher Whiting Memorial Library is at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, June 21. There will be activities, crafts, games and reading.
July 1
Adult Book Club
Book Club at the Fisher Whiting Memorial Library, 609 Courtright in Mapleton, is at 1 p.m. each Monday. For more information, call 712-881-1312.
July 12
Solar Car Universe
The Fisher Whiting Memorial Library will be hosting a Solar Car Universe for kids in grades third-fifth on Friday, July 12 at 12:30 p.m. Space is limited to 12. Call the library at 712-881-1312 to sign-up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.