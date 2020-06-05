June 4
Mapleton Legion
Auxiliary to meet
The Mapleton Legion Auxiliary will meet on Thursday, June 4, at 9:30 a.m., at the Beef ‘N Brew in Mapleton. Please, all members attend. There is urgent business to decide.
June 6
Monona County
Democrats to meet
The Monona County Democratic Central Committee will hold its monthly meeting via video call on Saturday, June 6, from 10 a.m. until noon.
Topics include planning for the rest of the year.
If you are a registered Democrat and would like to join this conference, please send an email to mononadems@gmail.com.
June 8
Schleswig VFW
Auxiliary meeting
Schleswig VFW Auxiliary 3930 will meet Monday night, June 8, at 7 p.m., at the Chrome Spur in Schleswig for their regular monthly meeting.
Items on the agenda are new members, ideas for the Hoffman window, and flag burning.
June 15
Charter Oak-Ute
Foundation meeting to be held June 15
The annual meeting of the Charter Oak-Ute Foundation will be held on Monday, June 15, at 5 p.m. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no public attendance will be allowed.
Bryce Meeves’ term is up for election at the meeting, and the 2020 grant application will be reviewed and account balances and investments will also be reviewed.
If you wish to give input to the meeting or questions, contact one of the five directors, Bryce Meeves, Lori Weed, Becky Kunze, Jaci Elwell, and Clayton Ullerich.
