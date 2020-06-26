June 25
Coffee
Thursdays at 10 a.m. are Coffee time at Fisher Whiting Memorial Library, 609 Courtright in Mapleton. Social distancing will be required. For more information, call 712-881-1312.
June 25-27
Schleswig Garage Sales
Schleswig will be holding City-Wide Garage Sales will be held Thursday, June 25 and Friday, June 26 from 4-8 p.m. and Saturday, June 27 from 8-11 a.m. There are over 20 location this year. Please check maps as each location has their own hours. Maps are available at KCK’s, Bank Iowa, and United Bank of Iowa. Please note: there will not be a fall garage sale in Schleswig this year.
June 26
Summer Reading
Program at the
Mapleton Library
The Fisher Whiting Memorial Library will be hosting a Summer Library Program at the library on Friday, June 26, at 10 a.m., for ages 0-12. All plans are being made for outside activities and social distancing measures will be followed. Registration is required. You can register calling or stopping by the library. There is a limit of 10 participants per session. More information will be given when you register. No drop-ins allowed.
June 27
Rabbit tattooing
workshop
Dr. Slavik has decided to go through with a rabbit-tattooing workshop for this year. It will take place on Saturday, June 27, from 1:30-3 p.m. at the Crawford County Fairgrounds, Hwy. 39, Denison. Participants are asked to wait in your car while waiting for your turn. Reminder: rabbits must be tattooed and ID’d on 4-H online by July 1. Please call the extension office at 712-263-4697.
July 2
Coffee
Thursdays at 10 a.m. are Coffee time at Fisher Whiting Memorial Library, 609 Courtright in Mapleton. Social distancing will be required. For more information, call 712-881-1312.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.