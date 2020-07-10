July 9
Coffee
Thursdays at 10 a.m. are Coffee time at Fisher Whiting Memorial Library, 609 Courtright in Mapleton. Social distancing will be required. For more information, call 712-881-1312.
July 13
Denison Blood Drive
A Denison Community Blood Drive is being held on Monday, July 13, from noon to 5 p.m., at Crawford County Memorial Hospital, 100 Medical Parkway in Denison. Appointments are required. Donors who do not have an appointment will not be able to give blood. Blood donors should pre-screen themselves for fever prior to appointments. Only donors with temperatures under 99.5 will be allowed to donate. Blood donors are required to wear a mask for the duration of their appointment. Donors who do not have masks will be provided with one. Schedule a blood donation appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800-287-4903.
Stuff a Bear at
Mapleton Library
“Stuff a Bear” event will be held on Monday, July 13. Kids will receive an unfilled animal which they will add the stuffing and a wishing star to the inside. Kids can then name it and get a certificate. The choices are: Unicorn, Dragon, Horse and Dinosaur, (check out Fisher Whiting Library Facebook for pictures.) The cost is $8, which includes all supplies. Patrons end cost is a reduced charge, the Friends of the Library are supplying the rest of the funds for the program. Your spot will be saved only when payment is received. The time slot you get will be given at your registration. For more information and to get register, call 712-881-1312.
Schleswig VFW
Auxiliary Meeting
Schleswig VFW Auxiliary 3930 will meet Monday, July 13, at 7 p.m., at the Schleswig Golf Course Clubhouse. Some items on the agenda include Flag Burning and the Hoffman window. Dues are due at this meeting.
July 16
Coffee
July 20
Schleswig Blood Drive
A Schleswig Community Blood Drive is being held on Monday, July 20, from 2-6 p.m., at Schleswig Community Building, 204 2nd St. in Schleswig. Appointments are required. Donors who do not have an appointment will not be able to give blood. Blood donors should pre-screen themselves for fever prior to appointments. Only donors with temperatures under 99.5 will be allowed to donate. Blood donors are required to wear a mask for the duration of their appointment. Donors who do not have masks will be provided with one. Schedule a blood donation appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800-287-4903.
July 21-22
Painting Party at Mapleon Library
The Mapleton Library will be holding a painting party on Tuesday, July 21, for kids 5-7 years old and Wednesday, July 22, for kids 8-12 years old. This event is free, but you must call to register and get your assigned time slot. Rain dates will be July 28-29. For more information and to get registered, call 712-881-1312.
