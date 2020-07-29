July 29
Deadline for Mapleton Highway 141
Garage Sales
Wednesday, July 29 is the last day to get signed-up for the Highway 141 Garage Sales in Mapleton. This gets you on the Hwy 141 website and on the Mapleton Garage Sale Map. Contact the Mapleton Press at 712-881-1101 by 5 p.m. to get signed-up.
July 30
Coffee
Thursdays at 10 a.m. are Coffee time at Fisher Whiting Memorial Library, 609 Courtright in Mapleton. Social distancing will be required. For more information, call 712-881-1312.
August 3
Charter Oak
Blood Drive
A Charter Oak Community Blood Drive will be held on Monday, Aug. 3, from 9:30 a.m. to noon, at Charter Oak-Library, 453 Railroad St.
Appointments are required. Schedule a blood donation appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800-287-4903. Donors who do not have an appointment will not be able to give blood.
Blood donors should pre-screen themselves for fever prior to appointments. Only donors with temperatures under 99.5 will be allowed to donate. Blood donors are required to wear a mask for the duration of their appointment. Donors who do not have masks will be provided with one.
Ute Blood Drive
A Ute Community Blood Drive is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 3, from 1:30-4:30 p.m., at Senior Center Main Entrance, 107 E. Main St.
Appointments are required. Schedule a blood donation appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800-287-4903. Donors who do not have an appointment will not be able to give blood.
Blood donors should pre-screen themselves for fever prior to appointments. Only donors with temperatures under 99.5 will be allowed to donate. Blood donors are required to wear a mask for the duration of their appointment. Donors who do not have masks will be provided with one.
August 5
Imagine Your Water World
The Mapleton Library will hold “Imagine Your Water World” on Wednesday, Aug. 5. There is a limit of 10 people per session. The event will include an outdoor water fight, water squirters, water balloons, and lots of fun. Call the library at 712-881-1312 to reserve your spot for this event. The rain date for this event is Aug. 7.
August 6
Coffee
Thursdays at 10 a.m. are Coffee time at Fisher Whiting Memorial Library, 609 Courtright in Mapleton. Social distancing will be required. For more information, call 712-881-1312.
