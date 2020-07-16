July 16
Coffee
Thursdays at 10 a.m. are Coffee time at Fisher Whiting Memorial Library, 609 Courtright in Mapleton. Social distancing will be required. For more information, call 712-881-1312.
July 20
Schleswig Blood Drive
A Schleswig Community Blood Drive is being held on Monday, July 20, from 2-6 p.m., at Schleswig Community Building, 204 2nd St. in Schleswig. Appointments are required. Donors who do not have an appointment will not be able to give blood. Blood donors should pre-screen themselves for fever prior to appointments. Only donors with temperatures under 99.5 will be allowed to donate. Blood donors are required to wear a mask for the duration of their appointment. Donors who do not have masks will be provided with one. Schedule a blood donation appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800-287-4903.
July 21-22
Painting Party at Mapleon Library
The Mapleton Library will be holding a painting party on Tuesday, July 21, for kids 5-7 years old and Wednesday, July 22, for kids 8-12 years old. This event is free, but you must call to register and get your assigned time slot. Rain dates will be July 28-29. For more information and to get registered, call 712-881-1312.
July 23
Coffee
Thursdays at 10 a.m. are Coffee time at Fisher Whiting Memorial Library, 609 Courtright in Mapleton. Social distancing will be required. For more information, call 712-881-1312.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.