Jan. 30
Coffee
Thursdays at 10 a.m. are Coffee time at Fisher Whiting Memorial Library, 609 Courtright in Mapleton. For more information, call 712-881-1312.
Crop Advantage
The 2020 Crop Advantage Series, held on Thursday, Jan. 30, offers a unique opportunity for farmers and crop advisers to hear current research and crop production information from Iowa State University in their own back yard. Call the ISU Extension and Outreach Crawford County office at 712-263-4697 or visit www.extension.iastate.edu/crawford for more information.
Crafternoon
Kids get to enjoy making crafts at Fisher Whiting Memorial Library, 609 Courtright in Mapleton, on Thursdays at 3:45 p.m.
Feb. 1
Legislative Coffee to be held Feb. 1 in Onawa
The David McNeill Unit #129 of the American Legion Auxiliary of Onawa is hosting a series of Legislative Coffees again this year. They are held on the first Saturday of February, March, and April at 10 a.m., at the Onawa Public Library.
Iowa House of Representative Matt Windschitl and Iowa Senator Jason Schultz have agreed to attend. Citizens will be able to ask questions of each of them, hear what is happening at the Capitol, and voice opinions on current pending legislation before the Iowa Legislature.
The first Legislative Coffee will be held on Saturday, Feb. 1, at 10 a.m., at the Onawa Public Library. Please plan to attend and join the discussion.
Feb. 2
Big Game Soup and Sandwiches
Pickup your soup and sandwiches for the “Big Game” on Sunday, Feb. 2, at St. John’s United Methodist Church for 1-3 p.m. The soups will be cheesy potato soup, hamburger soup, and chili. Sandwiches will egg salad and ham salad. Delivery in Mapleton will be available. Call Glenda Muckey at 712-840-1237 to place an order or ask questions. Free-will offering.
Feb. 3
Adult Book Club
Book Club at the Fisher Whiting Memorial Library, 609 Courtright in Mapleton, is at 1 p.m. each Monday. For more information, call 712-881-1312.
Feb. 4
STEM Day
Kids can join in a STEM project at Fisher Whiting Memorial Library, 609 Courtright in Mapleton on Tuesdays at 3:45 p.m.
Feb. 5
Storytime at Library
Wiggling Wednesdays begins at 10:30 a.m., for two-five year olds and were they will talk, sing, play, craft, read, and dance for 45 minutes at the Fisher Whiting Memorial Library, 609 Courtright in Mapleton on Wednesdays.
Iowa Weather
Master Gardener Winter Webinar: Iowa Weather will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 5, from 1-2 p.m., at the Crawford County Extension office, 35 S. Main St. in Denison. With a changing climate, Iowa will be warmer and wetter. State Climatologist Dr. Justin Glisan from the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship will share what people can do to adapt to changing growing conditions. Call the office at 712-263-4697 to register for the class.
Feb. 9
Loess Hills Historical Society Annual Meeting
Members of the Loess Hills Historical Society are invited to the Annual Meeting at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 9, at the Monona County Historical Museum, Kiwanis Avenue, 12th St. N. in Onawa. The general public is also invited to attend.
Send your news items to the Mapleton Press by email: news@mapletonpress.com or mail: PO Box 187, Mapleton, IA 51034.
