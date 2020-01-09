Jan. 9
Coffee
Thursdays at 10 a.m. are Coffee time at Fisher Whiting Memorial Library, 609 Courtright in Mapleton. For more information, call 712-881-1312.
Crafternoon
Kids get to enjoy making crafts at Fisher Whiting Memorial Library, 609 Courtright in Mapleton, on Thursdays at 3:45 p.m.
Jan. 13
Adult Book Club
Book Club at the Fisher Whiting Memorial Library, 609 Courtright in Mapleton, is at 1 p.m. each Monday. For more information, call 712-881-1312.
Chapter EF of the
P.E.O. Sisterhood
Chapter EF of the P.E.O. Sisterhood will be meeting Monday, Jan. 13, at 6 p.m., for dessert and social time, followed by the meeting at 6:30 p.m.
Meeting Place: Faith Lutheran Church, Onawa.
Program: “Reading: Love Made Visible.” Share a favorite book with the group.
Committee #10 will be serving with Cheri Hardison, Chairman
To RSVP, call Suzanne Bartels at 712-541-8412 or email her at suzanne.bartels@yahoo.com by Friday, Jan 10.
Jan. 14
STEM Day
Kids can join in a STEM project at Fisher Whiting Memorial Library, 609 Courtright in Mapleton on Tuesdays at 3:45 p.m.
Jan. 15
Storytime at Library
Wiggling Wednesdays begins at 10:30 a.m., for two-five year olds and were they will talk, sing, play, craft, read, and dance for 45 minutes at the Fisher Whiting Memorial Library, 609 Courtright in Mapleton on Wednesdays.
Jan. 16
Coffee
Thursdays at 10 a.m. are Coffee time at Fisher Whiting Memorial Library, 609 Courtright in Mapleton. For more information, call 712-881-1312.
Jan. 23
Mapleton Red Hatters
Sue and Beth have planned the Mapleton Red Hatters January luncheon. The group will meet at the Beef ‘N Brew on Thursday, Jan. 23, for a noon lunch. Note: This meeting was planned for Jan. 16, but changed to Jan. 23. Call Sue at 712-353-6360 to make table reservations.
