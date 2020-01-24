Jan. 23
Coffee
Thursdays at 10 a.m. are Coffee time at Fisher Whiting Memorial Library, 609 Courtright in Mapleton. For more information, call 712-881-1312.
Mapleton Red Hatters
Sue and Beth have planned the Mapleton Red Hatters January luncheon. The group will meet at the Beef ‘N Brew on Thursday, Jan. 23, for a noon lunch. Note: This meeting was planned for Jan. 16, but changed to Jan. 23. Call Sue at 712-353-6360 to make table reservations.
Crafternoon
Kids get to enjoy making crafts at Fisher Whiting Memorial Library, 609 Courtright in Mapleton, on Thursdays at 3:45 p.m.
Crawford Co. Extension Organizational meeting
The Crawford County Extension Organizational meeting will be held at the Crawford County Extension office, 35 S. Main St. in Denison on Thursday, Jan. 23, at 6 p.m.
Jan. 26
Trivia Event
A Trivia event will be held at St. John’s United Methodist Church in Mapleton (212 S. 7th Street) on Sunday, Jan. 26 from 2-4 p.m.
Come as a team of six people or come by yourself and join another team. There is a cost per person to play. There will be 10 questions per round with 10 rounds.
Proceeds from the trivia event will support the Mapleton Elementary Backpack program (extra food for kids on Fridays). Snacks will be provided during the event and soup will be served.
Jan. 27
Adult Book Club
Book Club at the Fisher Whiting Memorial Library, 609 Courtright in Mapleton, is at 1 p.m. each Monday. For more information, call 712-881-1312.
Documentary on sex trafficking to be shown in Mapleton
“Gridshock” is a riveting documentary exposing the hidden and disturbing reality behind the sex trafficking demand in Iowa.
The documentary will be shown Monday, Jan. 27, at the Willow Vale Golf Course, 300 Sioux St. in Mapleton. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the 55-minute documentary will begin at 6:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.
A question and answer period with Kim Smith, Volunteer Regional Coordinator for Shared Hope International and Starla Rook, Siouxland Coalition Against Human Trafficking, will follow the viewing.
Contact Kim Smith at 712-363-2153 or the Siouxland Coalition Against Human Trafficking, www.siouxlandagainsttrafficking.org, for more information.
Jan. 28
STEM Day
Kids can join in a STEM project at Fisher Whiting Memorial Library, 609 Courtright in Mapleton on Tuesdays at 3:45 p.m.
Jan. 29
Storytime at Library
Wiggling Wednesdays begins at 10:30 a.m., for two-five year olds and were they will talk, sing, play, craft, read, and dance for 45 minutes at the Fisher Whiting Memorial Library, 609 Courtright in Mapleton on Wednesdays.
Jan. 30
Coffee
Thursdays at 10 a.m. are Coffee time at Fisher Whiting Memorial Library, 609 Courtright in Mapleton. For more information, call 712-881-1312.
Crafternoon
Kids get to enjoy making crafts at Fisher Whiting Memorial Library, 609 Courtright in Mapleton, on Thursdays at 3:45 p.m.
Crop Advantage
The 2020 Crop Advantage Series, held on Thursday, Jan. 30, offers a unique opportunity for farmers and crop advisers to hear current research and crop production information from Iowa State University in their own back yard. Call the ISU Extension and Outreach Crawford County office at 712-263-4697 or visit www.extension.iastate.edu/crawford for more information.
Feb. 5
Iowa Weather
Master Gardener Winter Webinar: Iowa Weather will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 5, from 1-2 p.m., at the Crawford County Extension office, 35 S. Main St. in Denison. With a changing climate, Iowa will be warmer and wetter. State Climatologist Dr. Justin Glisan from the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship will share what people can do to adapt to changing growing conditions. Call the office at 712-263-4697 to register for the class.
