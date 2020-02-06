Feb. 6
Coffee
Thursdays at 10 a.m. are Coffee time at Fisher Whiting Memorial Library, 609 Courtright in Mapleton. For more information, call 712-881-1312.
Crafternoon
Kids get to enjoy making crafts at Fisher Whiting Memorial Library, 609 Courtright in Mapleton, on Thursdays at 3:45 p.m.
Feb. 8
Owls of Iowa
Did you know owls have a poor sense of smell? Or that they can hear a mouse moving from 75 feet away?
Join in to learn other fascinating facts about owls on Saturday, Feb. 8, at 10 a.m. The Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center is hosting this program on the nocturnal birds of prey.
Discover the amazing adaptations owls have and learn which species of owls live in Iowa. Participants will also be able to meet the Nature Center’s live Barred Owl, Harlan. This is owl permanently injured and unable to survive in the wild.
This program is free and open to the public.
The Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center is located at 4500 Sioux River Road (Hwy 12), Sioux City. For more information, contact the nature center at 712-258-0838 or Naturalist Theresa Kruid at tkruid@woodburyparks.org.
Feb. 9
Loess Hills Historical Society Annual Meeting
Members of the Loess Hills Historical Society are invited to the Annual Meeting at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 9, at the Monona County Historical Museum, Kiwanis Avenue, 12th St. N. in Onawa. The general public is also invited to attend.
Feb. 10
Adult Book Club
Book Club at the Fisher Whiting Memorial Library, 609 Courtright in Mapleton, is at 1 p.m. each Monday. For more information, call 712-881-1312.
Schleswig VFW Meeting
Schleswig VFW Auxiliary 3930 will meet Monday, Feb. 10, at 7 p.m., at the Chrome Spur in Schleswig for their regular monthly meeting.
Feb. 11
STEM Day
Kids can join in a STEM project at Fisher Whiting Memorial Library, 609 Courtright in Mapleton on Tuesdays at 3:45 p.m.
Feb. 12
Storytime at Library
Wiggling Wednesdays begins at 10:30 a.m., for two-five year olds and were they will talk, sing, play, craft, read, and dance for 45 minutes at the Fisher Whiting Memorial Library, 609 Courtright in Mapleton on Wednesdays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.