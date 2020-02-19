Feb. 20
Coffee
Thursdays at 10 a.m. are Coffee time at Fisher Whiting Memorial Library, 609 Courtright in Mapleton. For more information, call 712-881-1312.
Red Hatter’s
February Lunch
The Mapleton Scarlett O’Hatters February meeting has been planned by Kay and Verda. Plans are to eat noon lunch at the Hawkeye in Mapleton on Thursday, Feb. 20. RSVP to Kay, 712-881-1924, by Feb. 18 to let her know you can attend so seating can be arrange.
Crafternoon
Kids get to enjoy making crafts at Fisher Whiting Memorial Library, 609 Courtright in Mapleton, on Thursdays at 3:45 p.m.
Feb. 21
TAT After Dark
TAT After Dark will be Feb. 21 from 7-9 p.m. All area youth from grade 6 to 12 are welcome to attend. This month’s activities will include games, a five minute sewing project and a pancake challenge. Check out pancake challenges on the internet if you have never heard of them. Registration is not required.
Feb. 24
Adult Book Club
Book Club at the Fisher Whiting Memorial Library, 609 Courtright in Mapleton, is at 1 p.m. each Monday. For more information, call 712-881-1312.
Feb. 25
Hour of Prayer Service
The Denison Zone LWML will have an Hour of Prayer Service at Trinity Lutheran Church in Manilla on Tuesday, Feb. 25. Coffee is at 9 a.m., Service is at 10 a.m.
STEM Day
Kids can join in a STEM project at Fisher Whiting Memorial Library, 609 Courtright in Mapleton on Tuesdays at 3:45 p.m.
Mardi Gras Murder
or Party?
The Mapleton Library will be hosting a Mardi Gras Party and Murder Mystery. Come for the food and games or to watch the Murder Mystery for a nominal fee, or come to participate in the Murder Mystery.
This event will occur on Tuesday, Feb. 25, from 6-9 p.m. The food will be Gumbo, Jambalaya, King cake, and nonalcoholic beverages.
Costumes are encouraged, but not required.
Anyone wishing to attend this event must register by Wednesday, Feb. 19, at the library. Call 712-881-1312 with questions.
Feb. 26
Storytime at Library
Wiggling Wednesdays begins at 10:30 a.m., for two-five year olds and were they will talk, sing, play, craft, read, and dance for 45 minutes at the Fisher Whiting Memorial Library, 609 Courtright in Mapleton on Wednesdays.
Feb. 27
Coffee
Thursdays at 10 a.m. are Coffee time at Fisher Whiting Memorial Library, 609 Courtright in Mapleton. For more information, call 712-881-1312.
Crafternoon
Kids get to enjoy making crafts at Fisher Whiting Memorial Library, 609 Courtright in Mapleton, on Thursdays at 3:45 p.m.
Send your news items to the Mapleton Press by email: news@mapletonpress.com or mail: PO Box 187, Mapleton, IA 51034.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.