Feb. 12
Public Safety Center
project Town Hall
Meeting in Mapleton
There will be a town hall meeting in Mapleton will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 12, at the Mapleton Community Center at 7 p.m. about the new Monona County Public Safety Center project.
The jail committee, construction consultant, and architect will be present to answer questions, give impact costs, and listen to concerns.
The bond vote is scheduled for Tuesday, March 3, and all Monona County residents will have the ability to vote on the project. The measure must pass by 60% margin.
Feb. 13
Coffee
Thursdays at 10 a.m. are Coffee time at Fisher Whiting Memorial Library, 609 Courtright in Mapleton. For more information, call 712-881-1312.
Crafternoon
Kids get to enjoy making crafts at Fisher Whiting Memorial Library, 609 Courtright in Mapleton, on Thursdays at 3:45 p.m.
Monona County
Democrats to Meet
The Monona County Democratic Central Committee will hold its monthly meeting on Thursday, Feb. 13, at Suds N Jugs Restaurant in Onawa. Join them for dinner at 6 p.m. with the business meeting starting at 6:30 p.m. All registered Democrats are welcome and invited to attend. For more information, go online to Facebook at facebook.com/Mononadems.
Feb. 17
Adult Book Club
Book Club at the Fisher Whiting Memorial Library, 609 Courtright in Mapleton, is at 1 p.m. each Monday. For more information, call 712-881-1312.
Private Pesticide
Applicator CIC
Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Crawford County office will be offering two opportunities to attend the Private Pesticide Applicator Continuing Instruction Course, led by Extension Field Agronomist, Mike Witt. The first session is scheduled for Monday, Feb. 17, at 1:30 p.m., at the Denison High School Fine Arts Center in Denison. The course will be held again on Monday, Feb. 17, at 6:30 p.m., also at the Denison High School Fine Arts Center in Denison. Please return your registration form or call Crawford County Extension office at 712-263-4697 to register.
Feb. 18
STEM Day
Kids can join in a STEM project at Fisher Whiting Memorial Library, 609 Courtright in Mapleton on Tuesdays at 3:45 p.m.
Webinar at the library
The Mapleton Public Library will host a live-feed webinar presented by the Iowa State Bar Association on Tuesday, Feb. 18, at 5:30 p.m. The program is on Elder Abuse and will last until 7 p.m. Call 712-881-1312 with questions.
Feb. 19
Storytime at Library
Wiggling Wednesdays begins at 10:30 a.m., for two-five year olds and were they will talk, sing, play, craft, read, and dance for 45 minutes at the Fisher Whiting Memorial Library, 609 Courtright in Mapleton on Wednesdays.
Seed Treatment CIC
Crawford County will host a Seed Treatment Continuing Instruction Course for commercial pesticide applicators, Wednesday, Feb. 19. The program will be shown at locations across Iowa through the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Pesticide Safety Education Program. The local attendance site is 35 South Main St. in Denison. To register or to obtain additional information about the CIC, contact at the ISU Extension and Outreach office in Crawford County by calling 712-263-4697.
Feb. 20
Coffee
Thursdays at 10 a.m. are Coffee time at Fisher Whiting Memorial Library, 609 Courtright in Mapleton. For more information, call 712-881-1312.
Red Hatter’s February Lunch
The Mapleton Scarlett O’Hatters February meeting has been planned by Kay and Verda. Plans are to eat noon lunch at the Hawkeye in Mapleton on Thursday, Feb. 20. RSVP to Kay, 712-881-1924, by Feb. 18 to let her know you can attend so seating can be arrange.
Crafternoon
Kids get to enjoy making crafts at Fisher Whiting Memorial Library, 609 Courtright in Mapleton, on Thursdays at 3:45 p.m.
Feb. 21
TAT After Dark
TAT After Dark will be Feb. 21 from 7-9 p.m. All area youth from grade 6 to 12 are welcome to attend. This month’s activities will include games, a five minute sewing project and a pancake challenge. Check out pancake challenges on the internet if you have never heard of them. Registration is not required.
