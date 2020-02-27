Feb. 27
Coffee
Thursdays at 10 a.m. are Coffee time at Fisher Whiting Memorial Library, 609 Courtright in Mapleton. For more information, call 712-881-1312.
Crafternoon
Kids get to enjoy making crafts at Fisher Whiting Memorial Library, 609 Courtright in Mapleton, on Thursdays at 3:45 p.m.
Feb. 28
Steak Night Fundraiser in Ute
The Ute VFW is having its 61st annual Steak Night Fundraiser on Friday, Feb. 28, from 5:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. at the Ute VFW, 113 W. Main St (aka Sabor a Mexico).
Tickets can be purchased at the door and includes appetizers, steak, baked potato, dinner roll, and vegetable. Door prize drawing will be at 10 p.m.
March 2
Adult Book Club
Book Club at the Fisher Whiting Memorial Library, 609 Courtright in Mapleton, is at 1 p.m. each Monday. For more information, call 712-881-1312.
March 3
STEM Day
Kids can join in a STEM project at Fisher Whiting Memorial Library, 609 Courtright in Mapleton on Tuesdays at 3:45 p.m.
March 4
Storytime at Library
Wiggling Wednesdays begins at 10:30 a.m., for two-five year olds and were they will talk, sing, play, craft, read, and dance for 45 minutes at the Fisher Whiting Memorial Library, 609 Courtright in Mapleton on Wednesdays.
March 5
Parade of Bands
The MVAO Music Department will present their annual Parade of Bands concert on Thursday, March 5 in the Middle School Gym in Anthon beginning at 7 p.m.
March 7
Legislative Coffee in Onawa
The David McNeill Unit #129 of the American Legion Auxiliary of Onawa is hosting a series of Legislative Coffees again this year. They remaining Coffees will be held on the first Saturday of March and April at 10 a.m. at the Onawa Public Library.
Iowa House of Representative Matt Windschitl and Iowa Senator Jason Schultz have agreed to attend. Citizens will be able to ask questions of each of them, hear what is happening at the Capitol, and voice opinions on current pending legislation before the Iowa Legislature.
The next Legislative Coffee will be held on Saturday, March 7, at 10 a.m., at the Onawa Public Library. Make plans to attend and join the discussion.
