Dec. 5
Coffee
Thursdays at 10 a.m. are Coffee time at Fisher Whiting Memorial Library, 609 Courtright in Mapleton. For more information, call 712-881-1312.
Crafternoon
Kids get to enjoy making crafts at Fisher Whiting Memorial Library, 609 Courtright in Mapleton on Thursdays at 3:45 p.m.
Dec. 6
Snowy Owl Painting and Poppin’ Bottles ‘n Brushes
Grab your friends and join us Friday, Dec. 6, at 6:30 p.m., for Poppin Bottles n’ Brushes at the Nature Center.
Poppin Bottles n’ Brushes will walk you through this Snowy Owl Painting step-by-step on a 16” x 20” canvas at the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center. Some spiked seltzers and brews are included in the cost of the event.
Meet at 6:30 p.m. at the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road (Hwy 12), Sioux City.
For more information about this program, contact the nature center at 712-258-0838 or email Olivia Parks at oparks@woodburyparks.org.
Pre-registration and pre-payment are required, and tickets are found online at app.getoccasion.com/p/n/TgPNghd4
Dec. 9
Adult Book Club
Book Club at the Fisher Whiting Memorial Library, 609 Courtright in Mapleton, is at 1 p.m. each Monday. For more information, call 712-881-1312.
Mapleton Blood Drive
A Mapleton Community Blood Drive will be held on Monday, Dec. 9, from 9:45 a.m. to noon at Mapleton Community Center, 511 Main St. in Mapleton.
Moorhead Blood Drive
A Moorhead Community Blood Drive will be held on Monday, Dec. 9, from 1:30-4:45 p.m., at Moorhead Community Center, 100 Oak St. in Moorhead.
Denison Blood Drive
A Denison Community Blood Drive will be held on Monday, Dec. 9, from noon to 5 p.m., at the Crawford County Memorial Hospital - Room B, 100 Medical Parkway in Denison.
Wreaths by Kim Smith
The Mapleton library will offer a Christmas wreath crafting night led by Kim Smith. Participants will be creating wreaths on Monday, Dec. 9, at 6 p.m. To register, call 712-881-1312 or stop in the library. The cost of the event covers ribbons, bobbles, and flowers. Participants must bring their own picture frame, painted to their preference.
Anthon Elementary
Winter Program
The Anthon Center PreK-5 winter program will be on Monday, Dec. 9, in the Anthon school gym at 7 p.m. The program will begin with the preschool performing their winter songs, followed by the fifth grade band. This years’ K-5 portion is entitled “Yankee Doodle’s Dandy Christmas” by Teresa Jennings. This musical is set in Colonial America on Christmas Eve in 1776.
Dec. 10
Nature Tales for
Preschoolers –
Animal Tracks
Preschoolers with an accompanying adult guardian are invited to the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center on Tuesday, Dec. 10, at 10 a.m. for a special story time about Animal Tracks.
Weather permitting; a hike on the trails will also take place. Come enjoy a new tale, learn about squirrels, and join in for an adventure.
This program is free of charge and open to the public. Call 712-258-0838 or email tkruid@woodburyparks.org to pre-register.
The Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center is located at 4500 Sioux River Road (Hwy 12), Sioux City.
STEM Day
Kids can join in a STEM project at Fisher Whiting Memorial Library, 609 Courtright in Mapleton on Tuesdays at 3:45 p.m.
Dec. 11
Storytime at Library
Wiggling Wednesdays begins at 10:30 a.m., for two-five year olds and were they will talk, sing, play, craft, read, and dance for 45 minutes at the Fisher Whiting Memorial Library, 609 Courtright in Mapleton on Wednesdays.
Dec. 12
Mapleton Scarlett O’Hatters
On Thursday, Dec. 12, the Red Hat’s Christmas party will be held at the Hawkeye at 11:30 a.m. Call 712-881-2578 to let Shirley know if you are or are not attending. The committee needs to know.
All Aboard! Polar Express Family Party
The Mapleton Library is putting on a Polar Express Family Christmas Program on Thursday, Dec.12, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Families will listen to the Polar Express story, enjoy snacks, games, and crafts. Kids must be accompanied by an adult and preregister to get tickets for the program. It is possible, there might even be a special visit from Santa that evening.
Night Hike
A Night Hike will be held on Thursday, Dec. 12, from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center.
Take a hike…? Don’t mind if we do! Participants will be hiking to several overlooks around the center to take in the evening air, the sounds of the forest, and hopefully spot a critter or two.
Dress for the weather by wearing layers and sturdy footwear with good ankle support. Bringing a headlamp or flashlight is recommended.
Pre-registration is appreciated. Contact Resource Naturalist Tyler Flammang with any questions at 712-258-0838 or tflammang@woodburyparks.org.
