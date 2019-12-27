Dec. 26
Coffee
Thursdays at 10 a.m. are Coffee time at Fisher Whiting Memorial Library, 609 Courtright in Mapleton. For more information, call 712-881-1312.
Dec. 28
Snowflake Program
AmeriCorps Naturalist Olivia Parks will present a “Snowflakes” program on Saturday, Dec. 28, at 10 a.m., at the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center.
Learn how snowflakes are formed and about winter weather. Participants will also make their own snowflakes.
Please dress for the weather as the group will be outdoors for some of the program.
The event is free and open to the public. Please pre-register at 712-258-0838 or oparks@woodburyparks.org.
Jan. 2
Coffee
Jan. 6
Adult Book Club
Book Club at the Fisher Whiting Memorial Library, 609 Courtright in Mapleton, is at 1 p.m. each Monday. For more information, call 712-881-1312.
Jan. 7
STEM Day
Kids can join in a STEM project at Fisher Whiting Memorial Library, 609 Courtright in Mapleton on Tuesdays at 3:45 p.m.
Jan. 8
Storytime at Library
Wiggling Wednesdays begins at 10:30 a.m., for two-five year olds and were they will talk, sing, play, craft, read, and dance for 45 minutes at the Fisher Whiting Memorial Library, 609 Courtright in Mapleton on Wednesdays.
