August 8
Coffee
The Fisher Whiting Memorial Library hosts Coffee at 10 a.m. each Thursday. The library is located at 609 Courtright in Mapleton. For more information, call 712-881-1312.
Garden Table
The Fisher Whiting Memorial Library will be offering space on Aug. 8 for a Farmer’s Market Swap called the Garden Table. Bring your extra produce to the library on Thursdays between 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Monona County
Democrats
The Monona County Democrats will hold their monthly meeting on Thursday, Aug. 8, at Suds N Jugs Restaurant in Onawa. Join them for dinner at 6 p.m. with the business meeting starting at 6:30 p.m. All registered Democrats are welcome and invited to attend. For more information, please Facebook at facebook.com/Mononadems.
August 10
Join Woodbury County Supervisor Marty Pottebaum during a listening session tour titled, “Let’s Get Rural.” The tour will stop at The Place, 1866 Highway 141 in Sloan at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10, and at Fowler Forest Preserve, ½ mile west of Smithland on Highway 141 at 11 a.m. on Aug. 10. There will be free watermelon at the Smithland stop.
“Singing to Seniors” at Maple Heights
Gary and Mary Weldon, Professional Entertainers from Little Sioux, will bring their FREE “Singing to Seniors” show to the Maple Heights in Mapleton on Saturday, Aug. 10, at 2 p.m.
Gary is a crooner and a ventriloquist. He has been a professional entertainer for over 30 years.
August 11
Ice Cream Social
The Castana Community UCC Church Board will have their annual Ice Cream Social on Sunday, Aug. 11, serving from 4:30-6:30 p.m.
There will be homemade ice cream, pies, cake, bars, and coffee. It will be a free-will donation.
Members hope you will come and enjoy ice cream and conversation with friends.
August 12
Adult Book Club
Book Club at the Fisher Whiting Memorial Library, 609 Courtright in Mapleton, is at 1 p.m. each Monday. For more information, call 712-881-1312.
Schleswig VFW Auxiliary
Schleswig VFW Auxiliary #3930 will meet Monday, Aug. 12, at 7 p.m., at the Chrome Spur for their regular monthly meeting. Items on the agenda for the evening are dues, Hoffman window, Poppy sales, and the basket raffle. Always looking for new members to join.
August 15
Mapleton Scarlett O’Hatters
The Scarlett O’Hatters will travel Thursday, Aug. 15, to The Golden Slipper in Dunlap. Meet at the Slipper at 5:30 p.m. Call Delores G. at 712-881-2060 or Carol V. at 712-881-2287 for reservations.
