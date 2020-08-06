August 6
Coffee
Thursdays at 10 a.m. are Coffee time at Fisher Whiting Memorial Library, 609 Courtright in Mapleton. Social distancing will be required. For more information, call 712-881-1312.
August 10
Schleswig VFW to Meet
Schleswig VFW Auxiliary 3930 will meet Monday night, Aug. 10, at 7 p.m., at the Schleswig golf course for their regular monthly meeting.
August 13
August 16
Drive-In Homemade Ice Cream Social in Castana
The Castana Community UCC Church Board is having a Drive-In Homemade Ice Cream Social on Sunday, Aug. 16 from 5-6:30 p.m.
With the pandemic, the board felt this would be a better option this year. If you would come from the south and stop at the ramp in front of the church, there will be someone to take your order and bring it to you. There will be a list of the kinds of pie, cake, and bars.
Church members will miss visiting with everyone, but think it will be great to see you, and you can still have a chance to have homemade ice cream. The board members hope you will attend.
