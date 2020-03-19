March 19
Cram the Cab
Crawford County Cram the Cab event in Denison held in conjunction with National Ag Week that was scheduled for Thursday, March 19, has been postponed. A new date has not yet been set.
Windy. Snow this evening will give way to snow showers overnight. Low 18F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 90%. About one inch of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Updated: March 19, 2020 @ 10:54 pm
