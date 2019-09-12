Awards totaling $2.1 million were announced on Sept. 5 for water and sewer infrastructure projects in seven communities across the state, including Anthon.
The Iowa Economic Development Authority made the awards through the Community Development Block Grant program, which provides support for downtown improvements.
IEDA received 11 applications totaling $3.2 million in funding requests. Grants are awarded based upon the benefit to low- and moderate-income persons, financial need, project impact and readiness, and commitment of local resources to the project.
Anthon received a $300,000 grant for water treatment improvements.
“Programs such as CDBG, whether administered by IEDA or the Iowa Finance Authority, serve our communities by providing much-needed resources for infrastructure development,” said Debi Durham, director of IEDA and the Iowa Finance Authority. “With the compendium of programs we manage, I like to say there is no state problem we can’t solve.”
CDBG funds enable communities to make needed improvements to water and sewer systems, improve housing conditions for low-income homeowners, provide facilities for disabled and at-risk individuals, and make transformative downtown improvements.
The CDBG program is federally funded through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. IEDA is responsible for administering the CDBG funds in the non-metropolitan areas of the state.
For more information on CDBG or other community programs, visit iowaeconomicdevelopment.com or email cdbg@iowaeda.com.
