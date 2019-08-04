Another Great Reader!
Buy Now

The Fisher Whiting Memorial Library in Mapleton is proud to announce the latest to accomplish the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten challenge. Emilia Maynard, daughter of Matt and Rochelle Maynard, has completed her 1,000 books.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.